Major Spoiler Reportedly Revealed for WWE Raw is XXX

WWE's Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary this coming Monday, and there are already a host of legends appearing during the three-hour celebration. The show will also boast several Title matches, and then Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were set to cap it all off as part of a Bloodline Acknoloedgement Ceremony. According to a report from PWInsider that seems to have changed, as according to the report the angle has been dropped from plans in favor of something else Bloodline-related.

The original plan was for the Bloodline Ceremony to include members of the dynasty's legacy, including Aaa, Sika, Rikishi, and Samu. Now the segment has been changed to reflect what happened on last night's SmackDown, which heavily featured Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Now Zayn will be going before a tribal court for the Trial of Sami Zayn on Raw instead.

Those who watched SmackDown last night saw the relationship between Reigns and Zayn heavily start to fracture, and it was only some words from Paul Heyman that convinced Reigns to bring Zayn back into the fold. Things went south when Reigns asked what was bothering Zayn after the previous week, and Zayn told him he wasn't aware that the Usos were stepping in on the match when he had it handled.

Reigns lost his temper and went in on Zayn, saying that he obviously had to run things by him now it seems. He said he was tired of this and told Zayn to get out, and it looked like things were falling apart rapidly. Heyman told Reigns that with the match with Kevin Owens coming up, it might be beneficial for them to keep Zayn within the castle than attacking it from the outside.

Reigns invited him back into the locker room but it definitely seems that the cracks are starting to show, and the Trial will probably only make those more apparent. We'll have to wait and see how Kevin Owens plays into the mix after he just hit Reigns with a Stunner through a table.

So far the full list of appearances on Raw is XXX includes Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Theodore Long, Kurt Angle, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. There could be another surprise or two, but we'll just have to wait and see. It won't just be all appearances though, and there are some pretty stellar matches set for the episode, including a Raw Tag Team Championship match, a Steel Cage Match, and a United States Championship match.

Are you excited for Monday Night Raw? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!