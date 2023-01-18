Hulk Hogan Reportedly Returning to WWE TV

WWE is reportedly bringing one of wrestling's most famous legends back to TV, and it's none other than Hulk Hogan. The news comes way of fellow WWE Legend Ric Flair, who was discussing the upcoming Raw is XXX anniversary show set for January 23rd. The show has already revealed a host of WWE Legends will be appearing, including Flair, The Undertaker, The Bellas, and more. On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair also said that Hogan had confirmed he is going to be in attendance, and then added that Stone Cold Steve Austin won't be able to make it.

When asked if he knew of any potential surprises, Flair said "Not that I know of, I talked to 'Taker. I know Steve [Austin] can't come. Hulkamania's coming, he confirmed to me last night he's coming. It'll be fun. It's always fun seeing the guys. I love Ron Simmons, Road Dogg."

So far the full list of appearances includes Flair, Hogan, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Theodore Long, Kurt Angle, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. There could be another surprise or two, but we'll just have to wait and see. It won't just be all appearances though, and there are some pretty stellar matches set for the episode, including a Raw Tag Team Championship match, a Steel Cage Match, and a United States Championship match. Roman Reigns will also be in attendance with the rest of The Bloodline.

Flair also recently addressed the WWE return of his daughter Charlotte Flair, who made her surprise return a few weeks ago on SmackDown. She made it in grand fashion too, defeating Ronda Rousey and becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion all in one night. When Ric was asked about her return, he said she didn't tell him anything to make sure the secret was kept.

When asked about his reaction to her return, Flair said "I started crying again. I always do. I'm so happy for her. I knew she was coming back. I knew she was coming back, but I assumed the Rumble like everybody else. She doesn't tell me anything. She says I have a big mouth [laughs]. I'm so proud of her. It's unbelievable."

You can find the full card for next week's Monday Night Raw below.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest)

WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs TBA

Steel Cage Match: Bayley vs Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns Acknowledgement Ceremony

Are you excited for next week's episode of Monday Night Raw? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful