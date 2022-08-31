Major Update on Tyson Fury's WWE Clash at the Castle Status

Tyson Fury has always been an arm's length away from the squared circle. The undefeated boxer has always carried himself like a showman and brought that energy to WWE in Fall 2019. Fury made his first appearance with WWE on the debut edition of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, staring down former WWE superstar Braun Strowman. The two would verbally spar the following Monday on Raw, which led to a match between the heavyweights at WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019. Fury picked up the victory at that event but it was by countout, meaning the Gypsy King has yet to achieve a pinfall or submission victory in professional wrestling.

Fury's last WWE appearance came on a November 2019 edition of SmackDown, where he and Strowman buried the hatchet and teased forming a tag team. While the bell never rang, the two worked together to drop Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Nearly three years later, and it looks like Fury is on his way back to WWE. GiveMeSport reports that Fury will be in Cardiff this weekend for WrestleFest and WWE Clash at the Castle. The report adds that Fury will "almost certainly won't be doing anything physical on the show" and added that he may just be shown in the crowd. This is because Fury has been flirting with a return to the boxing ring in the coming months and does not want to risk injury ahead of that.

Considering Strowman is not currently in the company, many have speculated that Fury could be involved with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre.

"Maybe," McIntyre said of Fury possibly refereeing his title match. "… [Fury] gets it when it comes to entertainment. You see his character, how outspoken he is, very much like a pro wrestler, sports entertainer. When he was with us, he had such a respect and passion for our industry."

It's worth noting that Fury was rumored to have a match at Clash at the Castle as far back as May, which Fury himself addressed earlier this year.

"Don't rule me out of fighting there," Fury told reporters of Clash at the Castle. "You might see me at SummerSlam. We're definitely going to make a bit of contact and see if we can make that SummerSlam thing a reality. I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic, so to come here and do it would be phenomenal. I'd love to be at Cardiff, I'd love to be in the center stage in the U.K."

The timing of this reported return also lines up with rumors of Strowman being pitched for a potential WWE comeback.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Fury's WWE status.