Major WWE Title Match Added to SummerSlam

A major WWE Championship match has been added to the evolving SummerSlam card, as WWE has announced that The Usos will face the Street Profits in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Usos and the Street Profits battled for the Titles at Money in the Bank and delivered a match of the year candidate, but there was a screwy finish, revealing that Montez Ford was never pinned. Now there will be a rematch of the two teams for those Tag Team Titles, and it seems The Bloodline's reign has a legitimate threat. You can find the full post from WWE below.

The official post reads "Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos say there isn't a team in WWE who can beat them. After a controversial finish to their recent title matchup against The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank, however, their status as "Undisputed" has now come into question. And that question will be settled, one way or the other, in a rematch at SummerSlam!

The Usos have been on an absolute tear since becoming champions, overcoming the best that SmackDown has to offer in their record-setting reign, including unifying the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships against RK-Bro and emerging victorious in a close battle with Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle on the blue brand.

Although Jimmy & Jey also officially retained the tag team gold against explosive former titleholders Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, a replay showed that Ford's shoulder was clearly off the canvas before the three-count.

At The Biggest Event of the Summer, The Street Profits will be up and looking to both knock The Usos down a peg and finally lay claim to the Undisputed Tag Team Title. Can Ford & Dawkins take back the the championship gold, or will another climb to "Mount Bloodline" knock the wind out of them once and for all?

Find out at SummerSlam, streaming LIVE on Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else."

You can find the official card for SummerSlam below.

Undisputed Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin

WWE SummerSlam will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on July 30th, and the event kicks off at 7 PM EST.

