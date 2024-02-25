Malakai Black Wins First AEW Singles Match in Almost Two Years

For the first time since 2022, Malakai Black has picked up a singles victory in AEW.

Black faced recent AEW signee Bryan Keith on AEW Collision. Kieth had a great showing in the match, making the most out of the opportunity to face one of the most accurate strikers in the men's division. Keith tried to match Black with strikes of his own but it was no match for the HOB member. Black came out of the match victorious and afterward he was met by Mark Briscoe with a kendo stick who snuck up on him.

Briscoe pulled a screwdriver out of his sock and aimed it at Black in the corner who moved out of the way last second, Briscoe hitting the turnbuckle pad instead. At this point the other members of the HOB -- Buddy Matthews and Brody King -- rushed the ring to protect Black. They beat down Briscoe in the ring who stood alone. If Black is set to have more singles matches in the future, it very well seems like Briscoe could be his next opponent.

Black's last singles match prior to AEW Collision was an All-Atlantic qualifying match against Penta El Zero Miedo while his last non-AEW singles match was for PRESTIGE in September 2022. He walked out of both matches victorious. He wouldn't compete in another singles match after that which confused fans and that when rumors started that something bigger was happening. Black cleared it up on his social media in August 2022 confirming he had been rehabbing his back injury he sustained earlier that year. "Why am I not having singles matches? I don't know. I think it's because they really wanted us, House of Black, to do six-mans. I was also not in six-mans to hide said non-existing injury," Black said at the time.

He would eventually return and be featured in six-man matches with the other HOB members whom he held the AEW Trios Championships with. At All In 2023 the HOB competed against the Acclaimed in a trios match and Black walked out of that with another minor injury of a slight calf tear and a hyperextended knee. Black, who runs a wrestling school with his wife and WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, recently competed on their first televised show Dark Prospects: Ritual where Tony Schiavone conducted commentary.

