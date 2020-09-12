Mandy Rose and Otis Respond to WWE Monday Night Raw Trade

✖

WWE surprised fans when they announced Mandy Rose was being traded from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night Raw, and now she's taken to Twitter (along with Otis) to respond to the news. The trade was first announced when Mike "The Miz" Mizanin broke the news during Talking Smack, and it seems like this will play into a bigger story between Miz, Mandy Rose, and Otis going forward on Raw. Her statement on Twitter began as such, "You dirty bastard. 3 weeks. It took 3 weeks to figure out why I wasn't on SmackDown, and of course it's because of you Mike."

Elaborating further, Rose then directly challenges Miz, "I had a career moment at SummerSlam to not be on SmackDown and you just drop it on Talking Smack LIKE ITS NOTHING!! You affect my career and my time so you could try and stop Otis from succeeding? This is how you use your pull? Wowww"

But the most interesting tease is whether or not this will continue over on Raw, "If I'm going to RAW, that's great. I'll do bigger and better things of Mondays then I've done on Fridays. Oh, and if you think you're going to split up Otis and I up, think again Miz. There are 7 days in a week and me and MR. Money in the Bank are as tight as ever."

Otis also responded to the news by adding his own message of support following Rose's response on Twitter with, "You Tell Em My Peach! OZ AND ROZE are COMINNNNNNN’ She’s The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD"

You Tell Em My Peach 🍑! 😡 DOZ AND ROZE are COMINNNNNNN’✊🏻 She’s The MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD 👉🏻 https://t.co/SiCsXhV9ws — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) September 12, 2020

Here's WWE's official statement on Mandy Rose's move to Monday Night Raw, "Mandy Rose is on the move, as The Golden Goddess has been traded to Raw. The Miz crashed the set of WWE Talking Smack to break the news of Mandy Rose’s trade to Raw. The move was the latest tactic in The Miz & John Morrison’s ongoing quest to part Otis with his Money in the Bank Contract. What will the move mean for Mandy and what effect will it have on her relationship with Otis? Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates."

