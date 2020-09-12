WWE's Mandy Rose Has Been Traded to Monday Night Raw

✖

The Golden Goddess Mandy Rose has called SmackDown her home for a while now, but thanks to Miz and Morrison she is no longer calling the blue brand home. That's because due to their meddling WWE has announced that Mandy Rose has been traded from SmackDown to Monday Night Raw, and it's all part of their attempts to get the Money in the Bank contract from Otis. So far they haven't had any success (other than stealing an old apple and a sandwich), but this is their biggest move yet, and Otis is assuredly going to have some thoughts on their latest tactic. Hopefully, we'll get a comment from Rose on the move soon, but if not she will likely address it on the next episode of Raw.

Rose recently took down her former best friend turned nemesis Sonya Deville, who had been targeting Rose over the past few months, intent on revealing that Rose was merely a pretty face and not worthy of all the attention she gets. It all culminated in a match at SummerSlam, which went from a Hair Match to a Loser Leaves WWE No Disqualification match, and because Rose was able to win that match, Deville hasn't been seen since.

Rose has been riding high since then but hasn't done much on WWE television since the match, but she'll have plenty of new superstars to cross paths with on Monday Night Raw. As for what this means for Deville, we'll have to wait and see. You can find WWE's official comments on the move below.

"Mandy Rose is on the move, as The Golden Goddess has been traded to Raw.

The Miz crashed the set of WWE Talking Smack to break the news of Mandy Rose’s trade to Raw. The move was the latest tactic in The Miz & John Morrison’s ongoing quest to part Otis with his Money in the Bank Contract.

What will the move mean for Mandy and what effect will it have on her relationship with Otis?

Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates."

Next week's Raw is pretty stacked, and here's what's lined up so far:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee

Steel Cage Match: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Championship Match: Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Mickie James

Champions vs Champions Match: Street Profits vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

What do you think of Mandy Rose's move to Monday Night Raw? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!