New Japan Pro Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi Addresses Completion of STARDOM Merger

New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM previously announced that soon the two companies would merge and STARDOM would beocome a subsidiary of the largest Japanese professional wrestling company in the world. This week that officially went into effect as AEW gets ready to host its yearly Forbidden Door pay-per-view in collaboration with New Japan. This year things are a bit different as STARDOM will have involvement for the first time in AEW history. There are four total women's matches on the card that feature talent from the all-women's promotion in one way or another.

Tanahashi recently opened up about the exciting new business venture, easing the minds of fans who have expressed concerns over the whole ordeal. Tanahashi promises that with the help of President Okada, they will make sure that it will be enjoyed by everyone moving forward. "Today, I was officially able to make an address in front of the fans of STARDOM. Essentially, STARDOM and New Japan shows will continue to run as they have previously. But there are places where we can work with each other, such as with promotional work and interviews. I'm going over the to the USA, where men's and women's wrestling are traditionally both represented equally in companies. I'll be working with President Okada to make sure that the event can be enjoyed by everyone."

Okada added, "the [STARDOM] name has also changed from Bushiroad Fight Co., Ltd. to Stardom Co., Ltd. STARDOM will grow with momentum that exceeds that of New Japan Pro-Wrestling!" In 2019, STARDOM joined Bushiroad where they held several collaborative events, including the first Historic X-Over, in November of 2022.

AEW President Tony Khan has been candid about the former STARDOM management and how hard they were to work with. However, now, Khan expresses gratitude to the promotion, explaining that he's excited to work with them more in the future, including sending AEW talent over to Japan to wrestle STARDOM shows. Khan said during the Forbidden Door media call, "This current management has been such a great pleasure to work with, it's been great for the wrestlers in AEW and STARDOM, and also the fans of either or both promotions that we've been working together so closely, putting together great matches, bringing the talent back and forth.

"I want to continue to work with STARDOM closely, one of their wrestlers may be the World Champion here, which can be a great thing. We'll continue to see wrestlers from STARDOM in AEW, top stars, and also continue to bring young wrestlers over. I'd like to continue to have STARDOM involved with Ring Of Honor as well."

Stay tuned to Comicbook for more updates on AEW, STARDOM, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.