Marty Scurll Talks AEW And ROH Possibly Working Together

Over the last year, All Elite Wrestling has taken over as the number two wrestling promotion in North America. The promotion who used to hold that title, Ring of Honor, has seen several of their former top stars move over to AEW. However, ROH was able to hang on to a top name with ties to several of AEW's founders: Marty Scurll. Signing a multi-year contract with ROH recently, it surprised many that Scurll wouldn't join his former good friends from The Elite in AEW.

However, during the first episode of the new ROH podcast (ROHStrong), Scurll made it known that the door isn't entirely shut on a possible working arrangement between ROH and AEW.

“Both parties are definitely willing to work with each other. It’s just a matter of timing, I guess,” Scurll said. “I’m not saying anything will happen, I’m just saying I wouldn’t rule it out. There’s no reason why we wouldn’t. It’s just that the timing needs to be correct and it needs to be a fitting situation for us to work together. I personally would like to see it happen at some point.”

Prior to the founding of AEW, ROH was riding a hot streak. Often working in tandem with New Japan Pro Wrestling, the promotion drew large crowds in the United States, including a sold out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

However, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks were among the top names working for ROH, so when they left to start-up AEW, it left a massive void in ROH. Since that time, however, ROH has been able to reset by re-signing Scurll and promoting top names like Jay Lethal, Flip Gordon, and a rejuvenated PCO, among others.

There's no doubt that some cross-promotion with AEW would work wonders for ROH, and if it included New Japan (who currently have a working agreement with ROH), it could really present the possibility of some dream matches between the three promotions.

With that said, the rest of 2020 and beyond remains unsettled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once we're back to having live shows, as Scurll seems to have put it, never say never when it comes to a future between AEW and ROH.

[H/T to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcript]

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.