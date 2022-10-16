Marvel Lucha Libre Disney+ Show Revealed at AAA Triplemania XXX

AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 is in full swing, and fans have already watched some stellar matches in the ring, but Marvel fans got a major surprise as things got started. Those in attendance saw the announcement of a new series based around AAA and Marvel's Lucha Libre collaboration titled The Origin of the Mask, and it is set to stream on Disney+ on December 21st (via Infinite Pro Wrestling). The trailer that played shows El Aracno, El Leyenda Americana, El Terror Purpura, and El Venenoide, as well as La Estrella Cósmica and La Picadura Letal. This is actually one of the first looks at Black Widow's Lucha counterpart, and Captain Marvel's was shown in previous photos but now it appears she is getting a bigger focus. You can watch the reveal in the video below.

The December 21st date isn't confirmed for stateside release yet, but hopefully, it makes its way here, because I would watch this immediately. This is all part of the collaboration that was announced in 2020, and so far has resulted in several matches, events, merchandise, and Funko Pops. You can find more from the official press release announcement below.

"This collaboration with AAA represents an opportunity to participate in an iconic part of Mexican culture, such as wrestling and offering attractive content and experiences to the whole family that can be further celebrated with spectacular consumer products inspired by this discipline which is valuable for fans and consumers; says Luis Lomelí, Head of Licensing and Consumer Products area at The Walt Disney Company (Mexico).

"While developing these storytelling and content creation initiatives, the premise has been to stay true to the essence of Mexican wrestling at all times by bringing together AAA's experience in terms of wrestling and Marvel's experience in terms of story and character development. The potential of wrestling is unlimited. Its quality, color and talent are increasingly valued in the world. Based on this unique and original creative platform, we will develop different product lines such as clothing, footwear and accessories, toys, household and school items", Lomeli said.

"Teaming with Marvel represents the union of two fantastic worlds that house characters that public have turned into their great heroes. Therefore, it will be a pleasure to welcome you to the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide family in a successful event, such as Triplemanía XXVIII," concluded Dorian Roldán, General Director of Lucha Libre AAA.

