Matt and Jeff Hardy Tease Participating in TNA and WWE Partnership

Matt and Jeff Hardy have had a hold on tag team divisions around the world for decades. They became household names in WWE for their high-flying abilities and risk taking, earning them a future Hall of Fame slot whenever they decide to hang up their wrestling boots. After leaving WWE the first time, they spent several years in TNA during the mid-2000s, the last years of the golden era. They would eventually return to WWE but would be split up after Matt decided to leave to pursue what was, at the time, a startup promotion: AEW. Although they are winding down on their careers that hasn’t happened just yet, and there’s at least one thing on their list they’d like to check off before they do.

The Hardys Are Interested in an NXT Crossover

Over the last seven months WWE and TNA have teamed up to create a refreshing and exciting partnership that has seen several talent exchanges. Most recently, Wes Lee reunited with his Rascalz teammates against NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew. Matt gave his thoughts on the relationship and what it can do for the professional wrestling industry. “In wrestling, never say never. I will say that the NXT tag team titles are not on our list of titles that we’ve won, so we are interested in that,” Matt told Wrestle Binge. “The crossover between TNA and NXT is great. It’s exciting. It’s unpredictable. That’s a positive for the business and industry.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeff added, “I’m a fan of first time evers and us in NXT, just the vision of that, is very exciting to me. When Matt first showed up in TNA, my wife called me and said, ‘Did you know Matt was going to TNA?’ ‘No. I had no idea.’ Then I watched the footage. ‘Oh my God.’ To myself, I speak with my soul, I said, ‘There is no way we’re going to TNA.’ Then I let that dwell, I thought about it, ‘Wait a minute, I had a lot of cool moments and created a lot of great memories in TNA.’ Then, it was last notice, we had the conversation, I agreed to go back. It feels right, like it’s supposed to be this way. Joe Hendry in NXT, all that stuff is exciting” (h/t: Fightful).

Currently both brothers are back in TNA after departing AEW, though Matt has made it clear they aren’t signed and are very much in active negotiations with every promotion. Matt recently spoke to Comicbook about their plans for the future, explaining that they are going to end their careers together as a team.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on TNA and WWE.