TNA WWE Crossover Continues with The Rascalz Win at Slammiversary

The TNA and WWE NXT crossover continues to provide some unforgettable moments and fan-favorite team-ups, and one such team-up took place during tonight’s TNA Slammiversary. After The Rascalz’ Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Wes Lee reunited on NXT, they ran into the No Quarter Catch Crew and instantly butted heads. That led to a match between the two teams at Slammiversary, and the TNA crowd couldn’t have been more excited to see the Rascalz back together and in a TNA ring. They were also more than happy to boo No Quarter Catch Crew, and throughout the match, the Rascalz showed off their incredible chemistry and tag team expertise. Despite some big moments from the No Quarter Catch Crew, The Rascalz walked away with the win and got a huge response from the crowd to go along with it.

Rascalz vs No Quarter Catch Crew

Miguel started against Dempsey but then Lee tagged in and the two traded moves until Lee spun Dempsey around and threw him into their corner. Then Wentz hit the Bronco Buster on Dempsey, and Dempsey was soon able to get to Heights and tag him in. Heights showed off his pure power by lifting Wentz in the air for a while before Dempsey came back in, soon hitting a suplex on Wentz and going for the cover, but Wentz kicked out.

Dempsey applied a hold on Wentz, focusing on his arm and shoulder, but he was able to get to his feet and tag in Miguel. No Quarter Catch Crew then distracted the referee so they could help Dempsey, and then Heights tagged in and stomped Miguel. Heights then hit a massive clothesline on Miguel before a cover attempt, but Miguel kicked out.

Bourne was in next and successfully kept Miguel from getting to his team’s corner, and continued to wear down Miguel with more heavy lariats and clotheslines. Miguel was able to turn Heights’ momentum against him though, buying himself some space to make it to his corner and tag in Lee. Lee went on a run against Dempsey, knocking him down and then clocking Heights with a super kick to the jaw and hitting Bourne with a dropkick. Lee then connected with big kicks to Dempsey in the opposite corner before knocking Dmpesey to the mat, but then Heights pulled Wentz off the apron as Heights caught Lee and tangled him up in the corner turnbuckle.

Turning the Corner

Heights lifted Lee with ease and then just let him slam to the mat as the rest of the crew took shots with dropkicks and strikes. Heights went for a pin but Lee withstood the damage and kicked out. Lee was able to kick Bourne and knock him out of the ring and then tripped up Heights and kicked Dempsey away, fending the whole crew off by himself.

Lee tagged in Miguel and Wentz joined in with bi kicks to Dempsey, but Dempsey hit a dragon suplex on Miguel only to have Lee break up the bridge with a splash. Lee then took out everyone on the topside of the ring, but Dempsey was able to avoid a kick from Miguel and lock him in a submission. Heights then had Wentz in a hold as Bourne looked to fend off Lee, but he got rocked with a kick to the head. Wentz then broke free and that allowed Miguel to get away from Heights’ grip.

Went and Heights were the legal men and Wentz tripped Heights and connected with a kick to the back. Wentz lifted Heights and Miguel hit the stomps on Heights and then flipped over the ropes to clear the rest of the crew. Wentz then hit the finisher on Heighs and got the pin and the win, giving the Rascalz the win.

TNA Slammiversary Card Updated Card Results

TNA World Championship 6-Way Elimination Match: Moose (C), Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth vs. and Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (C) vs. Mike Bailey

TNA Digital Media Championship and International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship Match: PCO (C) def. AJ Francis

The Rascalz def. No Quarter Catch Crew

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC def. The System

Mike Santana def. Jake Something

Matt Hardy def. Johnny Dango Curtis

