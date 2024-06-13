Veteran AEW Star Set To Become a Free Agent in the Immediate Future

The Hardys may soon be reuniting as Jeff Hardy is poised to be a free agent in the coming days. As revealed by Fightful Select, Jeff's current deal with AEW is set to expire on Friday. There were initial beliefs that he may get time added onto his contract due to injury, but according to Fightful, that no longer seems to be the case. It was previously explained that Jeff and Matt had opted to align their contracts in AEW as much as possible so that they would leave around the same time should they so choose.

Jeff has been with AEW since 2022, signing not long after his walk out from WWE. Matt had already been long done at that point, but after Jeff was taped leaving a WWE Live event in the middle of his match, he was let go not long after. At the beginning of their AEW run together it appeared as though they'd get one last big title run as a tag team but that wasn't the case as Jeff fell into legal trouble, forcing him to go to rehab. This stunted their run completely and since then they have floated around the tag team division. Jeff previously went on record to note that he felt like a "ghost" in AEW much like he did in the final days of his last WWE run.

"When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn't know what was going to be happening in the near future," Jeff said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. "But I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y'all's podcast, I said that in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost, just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool. I feel like there's something so special that we have within us to really bring out."

Will Matt and Jeff Hardy Reunite Outside of AEW?

While Matt has said that he's keeping his options open and is still talking to "anyone and everyone" including AEW, Fightful reached out to several parties in TNA who are interested in bringing Jeff back to the promotion. Matt returned at TNA Rebellion in April, reviving the "Broken" gimmick once more. He's not currently signed to a full-time contract with the promotion, but should they secure Jeff it's more than likely Matt will also stick around for more dates. Matt previously told Comicbook that he and Jeff want to end their careers together as a team.