Watch: Matt Hardy Teases New Persona in Latest YouTube Video

Matt Hardy might have a new character on the way.

In the latest video from Hardy’s personal YouTube channel, the former tag team champion continued his “Woken Word of the Week” segment with a new word, multifarious. Hardy has used the term recently to explain that he is now a combination of all of his former personas, and the video closed out with him as “Woken” Matt Hardy, “V1” Matt Hardy, old-school Matt Hardy from Team Xtreme and “Big Money” Matt Hardy from his run in Ring of Honor.

But the final scene showed what could potentially be a new version of Hardy, as he was shown with a distored voice, more pronounced southern accent and farmer-style clothing.

“Lord have mercy,” Hardy said. “Y’all ain’t never seen anything like me before.”

Hardy made a surprise return on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, teaming up alongside his brother Jeff as the reunited Hardy Boyz. Fans were quick to notice that all signs of Hardy’s “Woken” persona were gone, and Hardy further explained things in a backstage interview.

“I think we sent a very specific, special message today,” Hardy said. “And basically that is this, myself, Matt Hardy, and the Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy, we are the greatest tag team in all of time and space, and were are back together to prove that, without a shadow of a doubt. Myself, I know the last time people saw me I was ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy. Well I have learned how to control the Woken Wonder that is inside of me, the Broken Brilliance inside of me.”

Back in 2016 while in Impact Wrestling, Hardy developed the “Broken” persona that earned him newfound fame on social media. Alongside Jeff, now “Brother Nero” and a colorful cast of characters at the Hardy Compound (mostly his friends and family), Hardy created an entire “Broken Universe” that lived on even after the pair left the company and signed a brief deal with Ring of Honor. The two returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, but it wasn’t until late 2017 that Hardy was finally able to use the “Broken” persona because of a copyright dispute with Impact.

As “Woken” Matt Hardy, the veteran won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 34 and won the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside a now-babyface Bray Wyatt. As the “Deleters of Worlds” the two would the tag titles up until the Summer before dropping them to the B-Team at Extreme Rules. The pair would disappear from television shortly afterwards.