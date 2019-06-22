Matt Riddle Makes His Case For Retiring Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle is pressing on with his case to be the one to retire Brock Lesnar.

If you’ve followed Riddle’s career at all over the last couple of years, you’re probably familiar with the multiple times Riddle has called out Lesnar. With both men having successful former careers in MMA and the UFC, a match between the two would make sense and hold some intrigue.

During an interview this week with RondaRousey.com, Riddle pitched his idea for why he should be the man to retire Lesnar.

“You know, I feel you just have to look into his contract. Whenever he does it. I think of it as more of a passing of the torch. And the thing is, it’s like one of those things, I feel like it would be a good way to go out. And I feel like, if it’s going to be anybody… If he’s going to have his last match with anybody… If Ric Flair had his with Shawn Michaels in WWE, I don’t know why [Brock Lesnar] couldn’t have his with me. I think it would be good,” Riddle said.

Earlier this year in an interview with Jeremy Borash, Riddle actually promised to be the one who would eventually retire Brock.

“Retiring Brock, that’s no secret. That’s been the goal since I started wrestling. Since the very beginning. I like to set goals that seem impossible. Only one person can retire Brock Lesnar. Only one person can do it and that person is going to be me. I don’t like how it does it. I don’t like the respect that he shows and I don’t like the work rate he puts out.”

He continued, “That’s just my personal opinion I think he is capable of more. Maybe it doesn’t work out for me, maybe it doesn’t work out the first time, but I guarantee you that I’m gonna beat him and I’m gonna retire him.”

Most recently, Riddle went on social media and proclaimed he was going to show up at RAW to confront Lesnar on the night that Brock was promising to cash-in his Money In The Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins (June 3rd). Ultimately, that ended up just being a tease.