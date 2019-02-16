Matt Riddle Says NXT Can Take Over As WWE’s Number One Show

Matt Riddle is one of WWE NXT’s brightest stars, arguably WWE’s top signing of the last six months, and from the sounds of it he’s happy right where he is at the moment.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Riddle at an airport where he discussed the differences between NXT and the WWE’s main roster alternative. Taking Riddle at his word, he likes being part of a brand that he’s find more realistic and fresh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think we’re just different, and I know that’s easy to say,” Riddle said. “We’re different, we’re new, we’re fresh, and we’re not the same, watered down child’s product that WWE is kind of turned into a lot. When people watch us—even though it’s scripted a lot of the time, but it’s more real. It’s more believable.”

While his words may come off a bit harsh, he’s not saying anything controversial or that isn’t already the wide perception of WWE’s main roster product. In fact, due to the massive hours of television produced weekly, the shows due tend to have a watered down feel to them. That’s the nature of the beast when producing five hours of first-run television each and every week.

While heading to the main roster is certainly Riddle’s ultimate goal, and he has the ability to be a main event star there, it sounds like he’s also happy where he’s at in continuing to build-up NXT as an alternative.

“I was thinking about that the other day and I want to get to the main roster, Riddle responded. “But then I was thinking, ‘Well, maybe I’m thinking about it wrong’ because NXT is so hot, maybe we should stay and try to make it bigger than RAW and SmackDown, and just make it one—like the big guy. Which isn’t impossible I don’t think.”

There have been rumors that Fox Sports may be interested in airing NXT on FS1 once SmackDown moves to the network this fall, but the idea of NXT ever surpassing RAW or SmackDown in the hierarchy of WWE is not something one should wager money on. Riddle seemed to acknowledge that as he continued.

“The big thing is Vince [McMahon] owns RAW, SmackDown—he owns everything and those are his babies, he’s had them forever,” he said. “So, I think the probability of NXT taking over at that level is probably hard, but at the same time, I don’t see it to far from the future with us being on the same playing field as RAW and SmackDown.”

The interview concluded by asking Riddle about his dream opponent in WWE, and if he has dreams of one day becoming the face of the company, it’s a match that will certainly have to come to fruition.

“Before, I would say Cesaro because he’s so athletic, but after going to Madison Square Garden and having a chat with John Cena, I think wanna fight John Cena,” Riddle said. “I mean, he might want to wrestle, but I kind of want to fight him and see where it goes.”