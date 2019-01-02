Wrestling World Says Goodbye to WWE Legend ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

The world of professional wrestling lost one of its most exemplary personalities when WWE confirmed that “Mean” Gene Okerlund passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Social media has flooded with thoughtful posts in the wake of Okerlund’s passing. Here’s a collection of messages from some of wrestling’s biggest names sharing their final goodbye to the iconic announcer and backstage interviewer.

“Mean Gene I love you my brother HH,” wrote Hulk Hogan.

“Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family,” wrote Steve Austin.

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

“A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE‘s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” said Triple H.

“RIP MY BROTHER GENE MEAN. YOU PUT ME OVER LIKE NOBODY. I LOVE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SINCE THE MINNESOTA. GIVE MY BROTHER NIKOLAI BUG HUG. GOD BLESS YOU. CAMERA MAN ZOOM IT,” wrote The Iron Shiek.

“One of the CLASSIEST Men I’ve Ever had the opportunity to meet and know. Always told me how proud he was to have me in the wrestling business and appreciated what I stand for. Yes I like many others Was a Huge Fan Of His “Work” But I was more Honored to see His WORTH to Everyone,” said Titus O’Neil.

“Of the very few regrets I harbor in my career, one was never getting to scream “Mean Gene” when answering the queries of a man who presence was larger than life and ingrained in the better memories of my childhood. RIP Mean Gene. My condolences to the Okerlund family.

big e: Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family.