Mercedes Moné To Defend TBS Championship in a Rematch

On AEW Collision a TBS Title Contender’s Match took place to crown the next challenger for Mercedes Moné at next week’s All Out pay-per-view. She defended the title at AEW All In against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., but many fans walked away from that match with a bad taste in their mouths. The four competitors on tonight’s match — Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb — are all deserving of a title shot and would make interesting opponents for Moné. Ultimately, Shida won the title shot and she will go on to have a rematch with Moné after their AEW Dynamite encounter in August.

It will definitely be interesting to see if Moné uses Kamille as her right hand in this match because it almost cost her title title in Wembley when Baker was pulling her tricks. She won the title back in May at Double or Nothing from Willow Nightingale and has defended against some of the best and brightest stars in women’s wrestling like Nyla Rose, Skye Blue, and Stephanie Vaquer. She also currently holds the NJPW STRONG Women’s Title which she beat Vaquer for before she signed with WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hikaru Shida wins and now moves on to #AEWAllOut to face Mercedes Moné for the TBS Title!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/COnPKlsPGh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024

What is on the AEW All Out Card?

This year’s AEW All Out pay-per-view is taking place a whole two weeks after AEW All In, a contrast to last year when it was just a week later, causing a lot of chaos and confusion for fans. Stories have had time to breathe and form, creating many exciting matchups that don’t feel as rushed. Bryan Danielson, the new AEW World Champion, will have his first title defense against another AEW Champion which has come as a very controversial decision amongst the AEW fanbase. Given that it’s in Chicago and his challenger has a history in the city … it’ll be interesting how that one plays out.

“Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will also re-ignite their blood feud when they go head-to-head in a steel cage. Neither men will have anywhere to run which is exactly what Page wants. There will be no opportunities for Swerve to use his tricks with Prince Nana — it’ll just be those two in the ring to prove who really is the best. Swerve added fuel to Hangman’s fire on AEW Dynamite this week, dropping a bomb that he and his wife had a second child during his time away. Considering this all began because of Swerve breaking into Hangman’s home and threatening his family, this will surely lead him into complete craziness.

Additionally, Willow and Kris Statlander will go at it in a “Chicago Street Fight,” finally settling the score between them. They both have a history with street fights and hardcore matches in their wrestling careers, so this one can be expected to be absolutely insane and likely very bloody. Statlander turned on Willow at Double or Nothing, causing her to lose the title and her best friend all in one night. Speaking to ComicBook recently, Willow noted that she was “backstabbed” and her big moment was stained.

“To be backstabbed by her, to have a big moment and have it kind of like interfered with and like her muddle it, it hurts,” she said. “So, you know, I could be a mature adult and move on and try and find another friend, but this is professional wrestling. I’m channeling the heartbreak into rage and I want to beat her up.”

The full AEW All Out card (so far) is down below.

Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay vs. PAC

Will Ospreay vs. PAC TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida Steel Cage: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on AEW.