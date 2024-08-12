Metro Boomin Reflects on Working With WWE and Cody Rhodes for Bad Blood

This October WWE is bringing back one of their most iconic events from the early 2000s, albeit short lived. WWE Bad Blood is set to take place in Atlanta Georgia, home of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. To make the announcement, he was joined by multi-time Grammy Award-nominated record producer Metro Boomin. The two were seated inside of a car outside the State Farm Arena where the event is set to culminate from. It wasn’t explicitly stated what he’d be doing, but “GTA” from Future and Metro Boomin is the theme song of the evening.

In an interview with Variety, Metro discussed working with the champion who just retained his title this past weekend at WWE SummerSlam against Solo Sikoa. There, Roman Reigns made his shocking return and although he helped Rhodes, he made it clear things weren’t over between them. “As a lifelong fan of the WWE it was an honor to work with the legend and undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on bringing the iconic Bad Blood back home to Atlanta, Georgia,” he said. “Cody’s story is inspiring to me, as I’m sure it is to millions of others and I’m very excited for October 5th so the world can see what we’ve been cooking up!”

WWE has made it a point to have their finger on the pulse of pop culture for decades, creating unforgettable moments with celebrities and musicians like Cyndi Lauper, Pamela Anderson, Muhammad Ali, Ashanti, Bad Bunny, Alice Cooper, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Mötorhead and more. Just this past week, WWE invited Jelly Roll whose song “Dead End Road” was the anthem of SummerSlam in Cleveland.

He has appeared in WWE before, but he got ultra physical this time, giving Austin Theory John Cena’s patented Five Knuckle Shuffle and a one-handed choke slam. not only that, Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly was in the house to assist Logan Paul in his title match. Kelly performed on stage in WWE back in 2015, getting powerbombed through a table by Kevin Owens.

No matches have currently been announced for Bad Blood, however considering the Judgment Day has been split up and Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are in an especially heated feud coming out of SummerSlam, something involving those parties is bound to happen. At the SummerSlam media junket, Ripley expressed that she’d “love” to face Morgan in a Hell in a Cell match.

