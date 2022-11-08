Former Impact Wrestling Star Returns to WWE on WWE Raw

Mia Yim made her surprise return to the WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The OC in their battle against The Judgement Day. The two factions interrupted what was supposed to be an open challenge for Seth Rollins' United States Championship, with Styles pointing out that someone had finally approached them to deal with Rhea Ripley. A hooded figure wielding kendo stick then jumped Ripley from behind, eventually revealing herself to be "The HBIC."

After struggling on the main roster as a member of the infamous Retribution faction, Yim was released by the WWE in November 2021. She made her in-ring return to the independent scene months later and would return to Impact Wrestling at the Under Siege event in May. She'd stick with the company until October, losing to Mickie James at Bound for Glory before facing Taylor Wilde in her last Impact match.

This story is developing...