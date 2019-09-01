Watch: Mick Foley Cuts Hilarious Promo on Kenny Omega as Cactus Jack

Mick Foley gave fans a special treat during his Starrcast III panel on Saturday.

The WWE Hall of Famer and “Hardcore Legend” decided at the end of his panel to channel his old Cactus Jack persona and cut a promo on All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega. Naturally, it had a comedic twist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mick Foley cutting a Cactus Jack promo on Kenny Omega. This is amazing #Starrcast #AEW pic.twitter.com/cM9yz2v2Yw — Connor Casey (@ConnorCasey_CB) August 31, 2019

“Kenny Omega, you take great pride in being the greatest wrestler in the world,” Foley said. “As a matter of fact, you refer to yourself as the Human MOTY factory. You can have classic matches with just about anybody. But Kenny, this is where the MOTY factory shuts down! Business is about to go into a recession. You are so good that you can have a five-star match with a broomstick, can’t you? Well you’re looking at a 300-pound broomstick (with a) bad back and wobbly knees, and I dare you, I defy you to have a good match with me! It can’t be done, son!

“It won’t be done. No one can [overcome] what I refer to as the triple threat. You can’t call a spot backstage with me because I’m going to forget it. You can’t call it in the ring because I’m not likely to hear it. And even if I could we both know I can’t do it! You’re about to enter some very rare air here, Mr. Omega. We’re talking about Mean Street Posse air. We’re talking about Oz vs. Kazmaier air. We’re talking about Al Snow and Bossman in a Kennel From Hell type of air.”

It was about then Foley cracked up laughing. He closed out the promo by saying he’d bring Omega’s average star rating down because of their match, then signed off to end his panel.

Omega wound up on the losing end at the All Out pay-per-view later that day when he lost via submission knockout to PAC. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has yet to win a match on pay-per-view since joining All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

PAC seemed to turn his attention elsewhere after the match, as he interrupted Adam Page’s post-show press conference and told him he had returned to AEW for revenge. The former WWE Superstar was supposed to wrestle Page back at Double or Nothing, but the match was scrapped due to reported “creative differences.”