Mick Foley Admits He Would Work Saudi Arabia Shows If The Paycheck Was Big Enough

WWE has once again been receiving a lot of criticism for their upcoming show in Saudi Arabia, and one former wrestler was recently asked to comment on the nature of the shows and if he would have performed on them.

Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer, is sometimes an outspoken progressive when it comes to politics and human rights issues, and it has been like-minded individuals in WWE such as Sami Zayn who have spoken out and refused to work the Saudi Arabia shows due to the country’s atrocious human rights record.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Foley admitted to TalkSport’s Pro Wrestling Show that if the price was right, he’d probably still work a wrestling event in Saudi Arabia. In fact, he said that he’d even wrestle The Undertaker in a Hell In A Cell match again if he was paid enough.

“I can be had for a certain price,” Foley said. “If they wanted a rematch of the cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my god they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there.”

“If they wanted a rematch of the cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my god they’d probably get!”@RealMickFoley on the @WWE‘s latest venture to Saudi Arabia, could he ever find himself taking part in such an event? pic.twitter.com/zqNYxoL8SR — The Pro Wrestling Show (@ProWrestleShow) May 3, 2019

Foley and The Undertaker recently reunited as part of a few Inside The Ropes shows in the U.K. The Undertaker was originally scheduled to take part in the shows for an interview and question and answer session with fans, but WWE eventually put their foot down and pulled The Undertaker from that role due to the fact that he signed a new deal with the company.

However, The Undertaker insisted on still making the trip to the U.K. so that he wouldn’t disappoint the fans who had bought tickets. He attended the autograph signing session while Mick Foley replaced him in the formerly planned question and answer show segment.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!