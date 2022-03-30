Paul Heyman Hints At MJF’s Possible Future With WWE

Recently, one of the biggest stars of the AEW, MJF, has had some problems with the contract that he recently signed with the wrestling organization, apparently wanting more money as a part of his deal in entering the squared circle and it seems as though WWE’s Paul Heyman thinks that his path might cross with the loud-mouthed superstar down the line. With Heyman set to have a big weekend as WrestleMania is set to see two of the wrestlers he’s been associated with in World Wrestling Entertainment butt heads in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Paul couldn’t help sharing his two cents.

On a recent podcast, specifically the MMA Hour With Ariel Hewani, Heyman commented on MJF’s recent appearance on the same broadcast:

“I saw your show with MJF. I understand what he’s doing. It’s smart negotiating on his part at the moment, but I’m in a different position right now, and was a year ago. A year ago, when my contract was coming due, it was a very easy decision. WWE made it very easy for me and they locked me in for long term. I don’t want to discuss how long the term is. Long enough for both parties to be real happy with each other and real comfortable with each other and happy with the contributions to each other,”

When asked if Heyman could see himself “aligning with” MJF in the future, the WWE personality responded with:

“Aligning myself with him? We’re a long way…right now, he’s in a very enviable spot in an upstart promotion that has tremendous financing and excellent distribution. Let’s see what the future holds for him. I’m sure, at some point in his life, we’re going to bump into each other.”

On top of these comments, Heyman wasn’t shy about stating his admiration for the AEW superstar who recently made waves thanks in part to his brutal and bloody match against CM Punk during AEW Revolution:

“Yeah, why wouldn’t I be? He’s very credible on the mic. Incredible is not a compliment. Incredible means he’s not credible. He’s credible. He’s very good at what he does. He’s very young and he has a big future ahead of him.”

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll see MJF make the jump to the WWE any time soon, it certainly seems as though Heyman sees both himself and the AEW star at the same company at some point in the future.

Via FIghtful