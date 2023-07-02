MJF Retains AEW World Title in Collision Debut

MJF made his AEW Collision debut tonight, and if he was going to be a part of the show, he was going to set the tone and kick things off. MJF's match against Ethan Page started things off, and Page has shown just how lethal he can be in the ring against anyone. Unfortunately, a move from MJF was too much to overcome, as early on the Champion targeted the left leg and knee of Page and severely damaged it. MJF would target that knee the rest of the match, and despite having to limp for most of it, Page still had MJF on the ropes and nearly pinned several times. One last strike to the leg was one hurdle too much, and MJF would defeat Page and retain his Championship.

After the leg was hurt, Page kept powering through it, knocking the Champion out of the ring and to the floor, but the leg caused issues, as Page was slow to capitalize on the momentum. MJF got him back into the ring and threw him down, setting him up for a stomp to the same hurt leg. MJF then kept wearing Page down against the ropes, but Page slapped his leg and got some energy.

He slammed MJF down and then hit him with an array of punches, and even after a kick to the hurt knee Page knocked MJF around and then hit him with a big boot, sending him to the opposite corner. Page then launched MJF off the top turnbuckle and hit a snap power slam into a cover, but MJF kicked out. Page tried his finisher again but MJF got away only to get hit with a Cutter from Page.

Page went up top and tried to shake some life into his leg, but he was up there too long and MJF pulled the top rope and knocked him down. MJF went up top too but Page fought back, picking MJF up and hitting a massive power slam. Unfortunately, Page landed on his hurt knee when he came down, and so he couldn't immediately cover the Champ. He eventually did, but MJF put his leg on the bottom rope to break the pin attempt.

Page then went for the move again, but his knee gave way and he had to drop MJF. Page then kicked MJF with the hurt leg, and when MJF caught it, he hit a dragon screw leg whip. The move knocked Page down Page and was the final nail in the coffin regarding his leg and knee, and MJF then hit the Heat Seeker and covered the challenger. MJF got the pin and the win, retaining his AEW World Championship.

It was a valiant effort from Page, and now we'll have to see who MJF's next challenger is. There are several who seemed poised to take that spot, and hopefully, there will be some clarity in that regard on next week's Dynamite. Meanwhile, Page has a lot to be proud of, and it was a strong showing from him. Perhaps at some point Page will get a rematch and won't have the hurt leg holding him back.

