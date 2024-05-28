MJF's AEW Return Breakdown: CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Easter Eggs, Heel Turn Teased?

The old school Maxwell Jacob Friedman has returned. This past weekend at AEW Double or Nothing, MJF made his first televised appearance of 2023, ending a five-month hiatus from programming and setting his sights on former friend Adam Cole. MJF and Cole tagged together throughout the back half of 2023 and cemented themselves as AEW's most popular act during that time. While MJF and Cole's comedic vignettes and tag bouts were over with the crowd, many began to criticize the hokey antics after Cole injured his ankle, as by that point momentum on the angle entirely had stalled.

After laying out Cole with a low blow and a brainbuster, MJF declared that he is done with the "friendship and kangaroo kicks," emphasizing that he is once again fueled by hate, hate, hate.

MJF's Past, Present and Future Teased During AEW Return

Outside of the deliberate words MJF uttered to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the self-proclaimed generation talent's comeback was littered with Easter eggs.

(Photo: AEW)

Prior to his music hitting, a vignette aired that showed a POV shot walking into MJF's trophy room. Among his career collection are two notable mementos: a Nightmare Family jacket and a chain-link dog collar.

The Nightmare Family jacket is the zip-up he wore during the first few months of AEW's existence when he was working under the tutelage of Cody Rhodes. The current WWE Champion was MJF's first real feud in AEW.

The chain-link dog collar is item that tethered MJF and CM Punk during their hellacious encounter at AEW Revolution 2022. MJF and Punk's five-month rivalry is largely considered to be the best feud in AEW history.

(Photo: AEW)

The subtleties continued when MJF appeared before the live crowd, specifically with where he emerged from. MJF walked out of the left tunnel, a passage reserved for heels. Babyfaces like Will Ospreay, Hook, and Serena Deeb all walked out of the right tunnel during AEW Double or Nothing. There are no coincidences when it comes to MJF's presentation, and this moment could be a precursor to him returning to the dark side before long.

More evidence in this character evolution comes in MJF's tron graphics. The beige and maroon Burberry print faded to grey and white as he walked onto the stage.

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

When he did show face, MJF was wearing a leather and jean jacket, an homage to Triple H. MJF has long proclaimed his admiration for the WWE Chief Content Officer and has previously paid tribute to his "reign of terror" look during his AEW World Championship run.

MJF is expected to appear on AEW Dynamite when it airs this Wednesday, May 29th at 8 PM ET on TBS.