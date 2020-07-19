The Motor City Machine Guns Reunite at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, collectively known as the Motor City Machine Guns tag team, reunited for the first time in years at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary PPV event on Saturday night. The team participated in the first match of the night, answering an open challenge from the Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz). The Machine Guns were victorious following a very good match.

The team of Shelley and Sabin are certainly no strangers to Impact Wrestling or the promotion's fans. After originally starting to tag team on the independent scene in 2006, the team brought their act as a team to Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in April 2007. Both men had previously competed in the singles division for Impact prior to this.

Shelley worked for WWE briefly earlier this year when he was brought in to tag with KUSHIDA as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The team had worked together for years in Japan as the Time Splitters tag team.

Sabin has been present at Impact for the last year, returning to the company in early 2019 as a backstage producer. Prior to this, Sabin had been working predominantly with Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He left Impact Wrestling in 2014.

