Watch: MVP and La Parka Break up a Fight at Alberto Del Rio’s Wrestling Event

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (now Alberto El Patron) put on the first event of his new wrestling promoton, Nacion Lucha Libre, back on Thursday in Mexico City, Mexico. One of the matches on the card included a six-man tag match involving Alberto El Patron, El Hijo de Fantasma and LA Park (known as WCW as La Parka) against former WWE Superstar MVP, Apolo and El Mesias.

The match wound up going viral, but not for the reason you’d expect. During the match a fight broke out amongst the fans in the crowd that got so bad MVP and Park had to stop wrestling, jump out of the ring and help break it up.

In an Instagrm post, MVP explained what went down.

“MVP fighting La Parka outside the ring,” he explained. “A brawl breaks out in the crowd. MVP: ‘Jefe, there is a brawl in the crowd.’ La Parka: ‘Let’s go look.’ MVP and La Parka fight over the barricade into the crowd. Security from the building is nowhere in sight. MVP and La Parka break up the fight in the crowd. Apolo and Del Rio fight their way over, but MVP and La Parka have broken up the fight. MVP and La Parka resume fighting each other back over the barricade and into the ring. Del Rio and Apolo do the same. Fight is over. Match resumes. Professionals!”

Patron last appeared in the WWE back in 2016, while MVP has been gone from the company since 2010 (with the exception of a cameo appearance at RAW 25 in January 2018).