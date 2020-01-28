MVP Returns to WWE Monday Night Raw With Fierce Punisher Gear

This year’s Royal Rumble event was full of its fair share of shocking surprises for both the men’s and women’s matches. Though admittedly overshadowed by the return of the Rated R Superstar Edge, one of the other legends making their comeback during the Men’s Rumble was MVP. Montel Vontavious Porter had not been seen in action in WWE since 2010, but surprisingly made his return to the brand as the twelfth entrant. But while some legends make their big comeback for that single night alone, MVP lived up to his name with a follow up appearance on Monday Night Raw.

After making his big comeback decked out in full Black Panther gear, he channeled another Marvel comic book superstar for his big Raw follow-up match against Rey Mysterio. Most notably, he went a fierce route with the character by using Raw’s red color scheme for a tribute to the Thunderbolts era Punisher.

MVP’s big return to the brand was unfortunately spoiled before his official comeback as fans had spotted a Titantron test featuring his logo before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. But nonetheless, MVP still made his mark. Another unfortunate thing about his return, however, is that he quickly lost to both Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio for his return appearances. But considering how he’s been out of action for the last ten years, seeing him coming out swinging is still a huge deal.

MVP’s time on Monday Night Raw is currently up in the air as there’s no telling as to whether or not he’s been signed for multiple appearances following these two matches, but these returns were definitely appreciated by those who followed his original work years ago. But as the competition continues to stack up on the road to Wrestlemania, it’s anyone’s game from here on out.

As for The Punisher, the Marvel icon has leapt from the pages of various Marvel releases over the years and fans have their favorites. With a Netflix television series under its belt, the Marvel hero/anti-hero has a future that’s currently as mysterious as MVP’s. But thanks to the prominence of the skull motif brandishing everything from MVP’s gear to stickers to every kind of thing you can think of, The Punisher will continue to live on regardless of the character’s actual status in the Marvel Universe.