NBA Champion Kristaps Porzingis Wears WWE Championship at Boston Celtics Parade

The Boston Celtics have won the 2024 NBA Finals. The National Basketball Association's most historic franchise returned to the top of the league for the first time since 2008 when the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led squad defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games. This victory sent the Celtics to an ever-elusive 18 championships which also meant that they reclaimed their spot as the winningest franchise in NBA history. To celebrate the record-breaking title win, the Celtics took to the streets of Boston to celebrate with a parade, and the golden hardware on display extended beyond the NBA Finals trophy.

Kristaps Porzingis Dons WWE Title at Celtics Parade

The Celtics have finished the story.

During the Boston Celtics' championship parade, center Kristaps Porzingis was seen donning a WWE Championship. Photos and videos of Porzingis with the top prize in sports-entertainment can be seen below...

Kristaps Porzingis shows off his WWE belt, which I think has the Celtics logo on the side pic.twitter.com/BgiTnQzHSA — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) June 21, 2024

This continues WWE's tradition of sending replica championship titles to major sports teams that win their league's championship. Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was previously spotted with a custom-made WWE Title, complete with Chiefs side plates, during the Chiefs' recent title parades.

The iteration of the WWE Championship that Porzingis is holding is one of the newest versions of the prize. Following Roman Reigns's victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39, WWE merged the WWE Title and WWE Universal Titles into one championship, ditching the black strap and blue strap for a golden strap. Rhodes currently holds this title after he defeated Reigns for it at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes has defended the WWE Championship three times since winning it. He bested AJ Styles at WWE Backlash, defeated WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, and made Styles say "I quit" at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rhodes is now involved in a feud with The Bloodline once again, as Solo Sikoa confronted him at the conclusion of the latest WWE premium live event. Rhodes was backed up by former stablemate Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, as The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attempted to invoke a numbers advantage. This could lead to a six-man tag between the two units at WWE Money in the Bank next month or a straight up title match between Rhodes and Sikoa. Current speculation is that Orton will eventually turn on Rhodes to set up a title bout between the two.