The New Day Capture The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions were crowned this week on SmackDown in the main event of the show. Big E defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a triple threat match to win the titles for he and Kofi Kingston (Xavier Woods is out of action injured). The match was announced last week and was a rematch from the triple threat ladder match at WrestleMania 36, however this time out the competitors that were not featured in the WrestleMania match were in action on SmackDown. The ending saw Big E defeat Miz via pinfall.

You can see a few highlights of the match below courtesy of the WWE Twitter page.

The finish saw The Miz lock a figure four leglock on Uso. As he tightened the hold, Big E (who was laid out on the floor) came running in to break the hold. He then gave Miz a Big Ending and pinned him.

After the match, they went to some live reactions from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from their homes and showed them on the broadcast.

The victory makes the New Day eight-time WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They have held the SmackDown titles on six occasions and the RAW titles twice.