New Japan Pro Wrestling Issues Statement on Mercedes Moné's Injury

Mercedes Moné's short-term wrestling future is uncertain. The former Sasha Banks reached the finals of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship tournament this past weekend at NJPW STRONG Resurgence but was defeated by AEW's Willow Nightingale in the deciding bout. Moné and Nightingale's contest took a turn when Moné dropped to the outside, landing awkwardly on her ankle. The match was wrapped up quickly after that, with Nightingale getting the 1-2-3. Moné would be carried to the locker room by New Japan personnel after the bell.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has since responded to the events of the match, confirming that Moné suffered a right ankle injury.

"During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle," NJPW wrote. "Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery."

There is no word on the severity of the injury nor how long Moné is expected to be out of action. Sprained ankles typically take between 4-6 weeks to properly heal while broken ankles are in a 6-8 week recovery period.

Moné has been working with NJPW on a per-appearance deal, so there is no telling how this injury will affect her future plans. It's unclear as to if NJPW was going to have her work the upcoming co-branded AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door show at the end of June, but this injury will likely keep her on the shelf when that event comes around. It's worth noting that Moné was reportedly scheduled to win the match against Nightingale, indicating that NJPW had plans to utilize her regularly on NJPW Strong.

Highlights from Moné vs. Nightingale were shown this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Moné was specifically spotlit in a couple of frames and was directly name-dropped by Nightingale herself, marking the first time that she had been directly referenced on AEW programming.

Moné has made just one comment since the injury, sharing a video of herself in a hospital bed on Twitter.

"WRESTLING!!!! Phew not how I dreamed for tonight to go," Moné wrote in the caption. "I'm so sorry and I love you guys so much. I'm gonna heal and be back better than ever."

