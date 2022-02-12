New Japan Star Ambushes Trent on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage kicked off with a Tag Team battle between Roppongi Vice’s Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero and the Young Bucks’ Matt and Nick Jackson, and while the action in the ring (and outside of it) was as thrilling as you would expect, the real thrill came after the match was over. That’s when New Japan’s Bullet Club leader Jay White returned through the Forbidden Door and attacked Trent, delivering a Blade Runner to send a message that I’m sure the Best Friends will respond to next week.

Throughout the match, both teams looked like they had it in hand, and there were a number of surprises throughout, like when Orange Kassicy went underneath the ring only for Danhausen to emerge in a delightful sequence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1492336710004482049

The Young Bucks would disrespect Trent and Rocky later in the match only to get sent reeling with a Doomsday Device, but ultimately Roppongi Vice was defeated after a BTE Trigger was hit on Romero to get the pin and the win.

Trent got into the ring and was attempting to deal with the loss when White surprised him and hit him with the Blade Runner to knock him out. It would appear that White is very much on the side of the Elite thanks to Adam Cole, but we’ll have to see how this plays out moving forward.

White appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite, delivering on the Forbidden Door tease Khan had made previously. That said, he wasn’t always in the cards, as Khan explained things changed after he made the announcement.

Khan wrote, “I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!”

Khan would elaborate, writing “The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company.”

The big signing would end up being Keith Lee, who had a monster debut, but then fans got White in the mix too, so all is good in AEW land.

What do you want to see next from Jay White in AEW? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!