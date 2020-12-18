Report: WWE Developing New NXT Minor League System, TV Series

✖

We recently learned that WWE is preparing to launch a new NXT India brand and developmental system, but that is apparently not the only new NXT show that is being prepared for launch. According to a report from Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc, Triple H is overseeing the development of a new NXT television show right here in the United States.

The report notes that the show is being seen as an "NXT for NXT" concept, or in other words, the brand would serve as a minor league or farm system to the current NXT brand. It would be a step below what we currently see on Wednesday night's on the USA Network when it comes to the current pecking order.

Giri notes that Triple H is currently putting together a team to develop this new NXT minor league system. Gabe Sapolsky is reportedly leading that team. Sapolsky, worked for ECW in the 1990s, co-founded Ring of Honor, and most recently was the force behind EVOLVE.

There are several producers and writers working with Sapolsky to familiarize him more with the WWE television production style. Giri notes, "Levesque (Triple H) is a big believer in Sapolsky, and this is said to be a case of Levesque giving him the ball."

WWE's working plan was reportedly to launch the television show in early 2021, but that could be delayed due to the state of the world. They had originally planned for this new NXT minor league brand to run shows in some of the smaller markets that NXT previously ran house shows in prior to the pandemic, however plans are likely changing there to due to there being no plans for live events to return in the immediate future.

