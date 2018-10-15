WWE World Cup Qualifier Matches Announced for RAW

Two matches have now been confirmed for Monday night’s edition of RAW, with both of the bouts having implications for WWE Crown Jewel next month.

WWE sent out word on Sunday afternoon that we will see Seth Rollins taking on Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose going up against Dolph Ziggler during the broadcast Monday night. The two winners will move on to the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel that will feature eight competitors from both RAW and SmackDown.

Already qualified for the tournament are Kurt Angle, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy. Another qualifying match will happen this week on SmackDown when Shinsuke Nakamura takes on the returning Rey Mysterio.

Of course, the fact that the tournament is still on means that Crown Jewel is still on. As of Sunday evening, WWE is still moving forward with plans to hold the show on November 2nd in Saudi Arabia. This despite all of the criticism the company is receiving from both fans and United States Senators.

Should WWE choose to move the event, one would think the announcement would be made at some point either on Monday night during RAW or Tuesday night during SmackDown. While the show Crown Jewel is still definitely occurring, we’ve been told that contingency plans are being made just in case the location were to be moved. We’ve heard the United Kingdom mentioned as a possible alternate location but again, as of right now, the show is still scheduled for Saudi Arabia.

The current WWE Crown Jewel card is as follows:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE WORLD CUP EIGHT-MAN TOURNAMENT

To Include: John Cena, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, TBD, TBD, TBD, and TBD

Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Kane and Undertaker