Nic Nemeth Hypes TNA Slammiversary Main Event, Praises Joe Hendry’s Recent Rise

Nic Nemeth has another crack at TNA’s biggest prize. The former Dolph Ziggler arrived in Total Nonstop Action this past January and immediately set his sights on the TNA World Championship, confronting titleholder Moose as TNA Hard to Kill went off the air. Nemeth challenged Moose at TNA Rebellion, coming up short after battling with the heavyweight for 17 minutes. Three months later, Nemeth finds himself once again in the TNA World Title picture, as he defeated Rich Swann to qualify for another chance at the championship at TNA Slammiversary. Unlike his first title match, Nemeth now has four extra variables to worry about.

Nic Nemeth Hypes TNA Slammiversary Main Event

The Wanted Man battles TNA World Champion Moose and four other challengers in the TNA Slammiversary main event.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of TNA Slammiversary, Nic Nemeth praised the upcoming premium live event’s main event’s field of competitors, noting that everyone has a legitimate chance to walk away with the gold.

“I’ve been in matches where there’s six or eight guys, but it’s really down to one or two guys. Some guys are filler,” Nemeth said. “With this one, you could walk down those names and say, ‘Oh yeah, Steve Maclin can win the title. Oh yeah, Frankie Kazarian can run with the strap. Oh yeah, Moose could beat us all again.’ I’m not going to leave out Joe Hendry. Even I’m rooting for him, but I’m not going to let him win. When I’m not out there kid, good luck. You could legitimately take any one of those names. Josh Alexander I think is one of the best going and I can’t wait to get in the ring with him. I love the idea of this, anybody can win.”

Hendry is a name that sticks out from the rest of the pack. The Scotland native has enjoyed a career year in 2024, breaking into the mainstream thanks to his theme song catching fire.

“You’re just not just going to be like, ‘Oh, Joe Hendry’s going to win. He has the most iTune downloads.’ That’s not how it works,” Nemeth said of Hendry. “It’s awesome that he’s jumped to the main event. It’s awesome that he’s got all these eyes on us and NXT because of everything he’s doing. It’s beautiful. It reminds me of Zack Ryder in the old YouTube days. It is something extra special, and they’re not going to kill him off on purpose. They’re going to make sure he’s got the right way to go.”

Nemeth challenges for the TNA World Title this Saturday, July 20th at TNA Slammiversary.