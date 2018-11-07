Nikki Bella Caught Flirting With WWE Superstar Ex Dolph Ziggler

Before there was John Cena, Nikki Bella and Dolph Ziggler used to be an item. And thanks to Bella’s Instagram story, her and Ziggler’s old flame just got reignited.

In a video from Sunday night, Bella recorded herself sipping wine on a plane then panned to Ziggler. His goofy reaction and close proximity gave off flirty vibes between the exes and should enable a reckless amount of speculation.

“En route to Manchester lol,” Bella captioned.

Before Bella and Cena’s relationship began in 2015, she and Ziggler were in a “serious” relationship. Their history actually played a role in Season Five of Total Divas when Ziggler approached Bella and admitted he still had feelings for her. Even more, Ziggler promised to give Bella what Cena had refused: a family. The melodrama peaked when Ziggler leaned in for a kiss and was ultimately slapped by Bella.

Cena and Ziggler have long been rumored to have a contentious relationship, but that could be nothing more than locker room gossip. However, in an interview with TMZ, former WWE Superstar JTG hinted that if any wrestler were to try their luck with the freshly single Bella, it would be Ziggler.

“Out of respect for John I don’t think [any wrestlers] would [make a move on Bella],” he said. “The only person that I could think about is her ex, maybe Dolph.”

Since her and Cena’s split, Bella’s love life has been scrutinized, but the 33-year-old wrestler has maintained she’s not interested in dating at the moment.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’” she told the magazine at WWE Evolution. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet. I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she told PEOPLE.

Bella and Cena’s split came as huge news to the world of pop culture. After their WrestleMania 32 engagement, they appeared to be on the fast track to becoming WWE’s version of a royal couple. But in early 2018 their relationship — and engagement — came to a halt. The reasons for their breakup come with no shortage of theory, but Bella told Cosmopolitan that she had lost touch with herself.

“I lost for so many years,” she said. “That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can.”

Bella also noted the highly public nature of their relationship and apparently, that becomes a stresser.

“We’re both are at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” she said. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”