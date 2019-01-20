Nikki Bella Says She Gives John Cena Recaps Of All Her Dates

Despite their break-up, John Cena and Nikki Bella have stayed very close. So much so that the former WWE Women’s Champion tells People.com that she gives Cena updates following all of her dates.

Bella hit the media circuit this week with recent reports floating around the media that she has been dating her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, as well as Peter Kraus of The Bachelorette.

Videos by ComicBook.com

None of this would come as a surprise to Cena, though, admitted Bella.

“Oh yeah, I let him (Cena) know everything,” Nikki admitted. “He’s known every date I’ve been on. I have so much respect for him and this breakup, it didn’t end bad. We didn’t do bad things to each other. He’s still close with my family. Anything I knew that was coming out, anything that I’ve done, I’ve let him know because I don’t want him to be hurt by it, or shocked by it. And I know that’s things I don’t have to do but that’s just who I am.

“The one thing is, John’s never been a jealous man. Like that’s one bone he doesn’t have, which I’m like, you’re so rare.”

While jealousy apparently isn’t a characteristic of Cena’s, it is something that Bella struggles with. She said that Cena’s dating is kept secret, and she’s not aware what the current status of his love life is.

“I have a jealous bone but I’ve done very well with that, I think,” Bella said. “This is the thing, over the years I’ve gotten a lot better. I did some therapy for it.”

The romance between Bella and Cena played a major part in front of the cameras during the filming of the hit reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. Eventually, their relationship also became part of WWE television, with Cena even proposing to Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33.

The engagement was eventually called off one year later, in April 2018. The couple had been scheduled to be married on May 5th, 2018. While initially some reported that the break-up could have been part of a storyline for the reality shows, it appears evident now that the two are officially done as a couple but have remained close friends.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc.]