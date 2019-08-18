Nikki Bella Shoots Down John Cena Double Dating Rumors

The split between John Cena and Nikki Bella utterly dominated tabloid headlines for a good chunk of 2018. And yet even though the pair are currently seeing other people, the two keep wind up getting mentioned together in interviews.

Back in late July Bella was asked in a TMZ interview about her thoughts on the 16-time world champion dating Shay Shariatzadeh.

“Oh my gosh, so happy for him,” Bella said at the time.

She was then asked about the possibility of setting up a double date with Cena, Shariatzadeh, herself and currently boyfriend Artem Chigvinsev.

“I don’t know,” Bella said hesitantly. “I think there’s boundaries, right?”

Bella addressed the interview on the lastet The Bellas Podcast, saying she felt blindsided by TMZ.

“I just got done getting a manny and a petty,” Bella said (h/t Fightful for transcription). “I had my zen on, was thinking about what bottle of rosé I wanted to buy and they popped out of nowhere. And then they’re asking me questions about, you know, John, because he was seen recently on a date and then asked me about a double date. And, you know, sometimes it sucks when you’re held accountable for your comments.”

She then slammed the door on any chance of a double date happening.

“I don’t ever want to go to a double date with my ex, with any of my exes. And it’s nothing against him, his girlfriend, any of them,” she said. “There’s boundaries. So you know what my boundaries are. No, no, no way.”

Bella admitted back in April on her episode of the podcast that she was miserable during her 2018 run in WWE because of her breakup.

“When I came back to wrestle for WWE Evolution storyline, and we didn’t get a chance to discuss it in detail on Total Bellas, but it was really hard on me because of having a breakup,” Bella said. “I felt like I went back way too soon, and every week I was so depressed and miserable, and every time I entered that arena I had to force a smile on my face,” stated Nikki. “I was just so sad because the person that was the love of my life [John Cena]… that was my home, that was where we started, so I was actually happy that we became heels because then I didn’t have to put that forced smile on my face and I could act like a b—, you know what I mean?”