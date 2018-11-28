Nikki Bella Sparks John Cena Rumors With Hot Tub Photo

Nikki Bella and John Cena’s love saga may never end, but it will definitely keep going as long as Bella keeps posting photos of them in a hot tub.

In a retrospective Thanksgiving post, Bella caught eyeballs with a picture of her an Cena cuddled in a hot tub. Given the length of Cena’s hair, that looks to be a photo from earlier this year, but given the breakup, Bella’s photo choice will be prone to scrutiny.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” the WWE star began. “I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them, the women I share the WWE ring with…to all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days, to my life coach and the people around her that give me strength and smiles to take on the unknown, to the people that invest so much time and faith into my sister and I…to the Bella Army for their love and support, it’s unlike any other fandom out there, to all the brave men and women in our military, to our firefighters and policemen and women as well. I’m so beyond thankful for each and every one of you!”

While Cena wasn’t explicitly mentioned, the picture said plenty. Since their split, Cena and Bella’s relationship has been subject to a tsunami of rumors. Claims of it being a publicity stunt on top of them being seen together in Australia suggested that the break up was and always has been a farce to in the name of Total Bella’s ratings.

However, as time passes, their breakup looks increasingly legitimate. During an October interview with Cosmopolitan, Bella opened up the negative effects of the relationship

“I lost for so many years,” she said. “That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can.”

“We’re both are at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” she said. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”

While all insertion point to the couple being done, photos like the one above seem to leave the door open for a reconciliation — likely on Total Bellas.