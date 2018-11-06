WWE SmackDown Spoiler: NXT Star Debuts Against Becky Lynch

Sanity has officially arrived on SmackDown Live.

On Tuesday’s taping from Manchester, England, Nikki Cross made her main roster debut as a member of the anarchic faction alongside Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. She appeared on the show to challenge Becky Lynch to a non-title match, but tapped out to Lynch’s Disarmer is approximately five minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show will air on tape delay at its usual time on the USA Network.

Originally debuting in late 2016 in NXT, Sanity revealed its current version on the developmental brand in January 2017. The duo of Young and Wolfe successfully captured the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III later that year, and the male members of the faction officially debuted on SmackDown back on June 19.

Meanwhile, Cross continued to work as a single’s competitor in NXT and challenged multiple times for the NXT Women’s Championship against the likes of Asuka, Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler. Her latest program on the show involved her knowing who attacked Aliester Black and (in storyline) caused him to miss an NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. Upon Black’s return, Cross whispered in his ear who the culprit was. On the Oct 24 episode of the show, Black went on a rampage throughout Full Sail Live looking for “him,” only to get knocked out from behind by a now-heel Johnny Gargano.

Cross, real name Nicola Glencross, is a Glasgow, Scotland native who began wrestling in 2008 under the name Nikki Storm. She tried out for the WWE in late 2015 and was announced as one of 10 signees to the WWE Performance Center in April 2016.

Also during the taping, the Blue Brand gradually announced its five members for the traditional 10-man elimination tag team match, as well as announcing that a separate elimination match involving tag teams will also take place. Daniel Bryan and Miz were named as co-captains for the men’s team, while the Usos defeated the New Day to become captains of their respective team.

SmackDown Live’s championship picture has been busy in recent weeks. After successfully defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at Evolution, “The Lass Kicker” will now take on Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. WWE Champion AJ Styles kept his title in yet another pay-per-view bout with Samoa Joe at Crown Jewel, and will now take on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series as well.

The pay-per-view will take place on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.