NJPW Champion Calls Out WWE's Randy Orton for Wrestle Kingdom 19

A New Japan Pro Wrestling Champion is getting a head start on Wrestle Kingdom 19 by calling out future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton for a match next year. For those unfamiliar, Wrestle Kingdom has become the equivalent of WrestleMania for the Puroresu audience where all the stars come out, including some of AEW's talent. Last year's event saw the return of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's debut in the same night. Gabe Kidd has been making headlines lately, first calling out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Rock and now Orton.

Of course, AEW has its famed Forbidden Door pay-per-view in partnership with NJPW every summer, but WWE has been putting their own spin on the term. WWE CCO Triple H has previously stated that he doesn't believe in the term, but their actions as of late certainly tell a different story.

In January, they teamed up with All Japan Pro Wrestling to send Charlie Dempsey on a mini excursion across Japan. The trip was reportedly so successful that WWE wanted to continue to work with other promotions in the country. That may soon come true as Triple H and Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa have reportedly entered collaboration talks. Outside of Japan, WWE has partnered with TNA for the Royal Rumble and most recently NXT with Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Gabe Kidd Calls Out WWE's Randy Orton

(Photo: WWE)

"Listen, I'll say this right now, you want to talk about a real forbidden door? Let's open it. I'll f--king put this out there right now. Wrestle Kingdom 19, I want Randy Orton one on one," Kidd told WRESTHINGS. "I'm saying that right now. He had a bit of beef with Will Ospreay back in the day, he didn't do shit about it. Randy Orton, I want you one on one. You want to open the real forbidden door? I don't give a f--k about AEW. I'll deal with them when I go there. I'll deal with them at the official Forbidden Door."

Kidd continued, remarking on the Japanese wrestling legends that he's already taken down. "Wrestle Kingdom 19, I want Randy Orton. I'm saying that right now. Look at me, I'm the Legend Killer now. I killed Tanahashi, I'm gonna off Shingo, I'm gonna kill off all these Japanese legends. Then I'm coming for your head. Don't get it twisted, I will f--k up Randy Orton."

Kidd has been in New Japan Pro Wrestling for the past four years, but his career has really taken off since joining Bullet Club War Dogs with Alex Coughlin last summer after a substantial hiatus from the promotion due to mental health issues. The War Dogs have grown significantly since, welcoming Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gedo and leader David Finlay. Kidd is the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion but he is also a former STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champion with Coughlin.