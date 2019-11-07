AJ Styles and The OC Invade NXT; Beat Down Undisputed ERA

Last week on SmackDown the crew of NXT made a huge statement, laying waste to the SmackDown roster that was available as a chunk of the crew was still in transit from Saudia Arabia. A number of NXT’s roster came to play that day, but we knew SmackDown would try and get some payback, and that’s how NXT opened up tonight. AJ Styles and The OC invaded NXT and laid waste to the Undisputed ERA. They entered the ring after their attack and let NXT know they weren’t taking the previous invasion lightly, but it wasn’t long before they had a new challenge.

After Styles and the OC took to the ring, Tommaso Ciampa came out to let them know this is his house, and he offered to take them down a peg. When Styles pointed out that he was alone, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle came out to help, and it seems a match between these six is happening later tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full rundown of tonight’s card below.

Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler

Pete Dunne vs Damian Priest

You can find the official description for NXT’s new episode below.

“NXT has certainly made its presence felt over the past week with wild takeovers of Raw and SmackDown. With Triple H rousing the troops, the black-and-gold army has stood tall. But as Survivor Series and the battle for brand supremacy draws near, will NXT face any retaliation for its actions? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

NXT airs every Wednesday on USA Network, and let me know what you thought of the show in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!