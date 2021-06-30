NXT Breakout Tournament 2021 Announced

✖

Tonight's NXT featured a host of golden opportunities, including a No. 1 Contender's match for the Women's Tag Team Championships and a match for the North American Championship, but perhaps the biggest opportunity is coming in just a few weeks. During tonight's episode of NXT, it was announced that a new NXT Breakout Tournament would be held in two weeks, and for those who don't remember the last Breakout Tournament in 2019, it delivered some of your favorite current stars on the gold brand right now and will look to deliver a similar result for a new class of competitors.

It wasn't revealed who would be in the tournament just yet, but if social media is anything to go by, it seems that a few matches on 205 Live will decide on at least a few people in the tournament.

The last Breakout Tournament winners list features some big names, including Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, and Bronson Reed, just to name a few.

Scott, Grimes, and Reed are bigger than ever, as Grimes and Scott are in the title pictures for the Million Dollar Championship and the North American Championship respectively, while Reed is the current North American Champion. In fact, rumors say that Reed is already wrestling in some dark matches on Monday Night Raw, and could be on his way to either Raw or SmackDown sooner rather than later.

The same is true for Karrion Kross, and if both of them move to another brand, that clears room for new Champions, which then means you need new challengers. It would be the perfect time for a batch of new soon-to-be stars, and if this next class is as good as the last one, we could be in for something special.

Here's the official rundown on tonight's NXT.

"No. 1 contenders to the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles will be crowned as three of the black-and-gold brand's top duos go to battle! Elsewhere, MSK will go face to face with Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher one week before they clash for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT's Great American Bash, Cameron Grimes returns to in-ring action and more."

Here's the current card:

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for a NXT Women's Tag Team title shot

MSK vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

Cameron Grimes returns to action

Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas vs Tian Sha

Diamond Mine returns

What have you thought of NXT thus far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAAguilarCB!