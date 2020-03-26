NXT’s Candice LeRae Wins; Enters No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

Tonight’s NXT featured a number of qualifying matches to make the upcoming No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match, and one of those matches included Candice LeRae and Kayden Carter. The two NXT stars entered the ring full of energy, dishing out athletic offense and plenty of near pins early. The two would even shake hands after one extensive back and forth series, where both attempted some creative pins to no avail. Someone had to come out the winner though, and by match’s end it turned out to be LeRae.

The two stars went all out during the match, even dropping simultaneous dropkicks at one point. Carter would get the upper hand about midway through, even knocking LeRae for a whirl after a kick to the face by the ropes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LeRae was able to fight back though, hitting Carter with a series of punches and then a senton to the back. She finally pulled out the victory with a submission maneuver that caused Carter to tap, and now she joins Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green, Io Shirai, and Mia Yim, with one more spot remaining.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s NXT.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Triple H will be on tonight’s edition of NXT. Just what does The Game have in store for the black-and-gold brand? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The match card is as follows.

Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle vs Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong

Candice LeRae vs Kayden Carter

Xia Li vs Aliyah

Tyler Breeze vs Austin Theory

What have you thought of tonight’s NXT so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!