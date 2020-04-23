NXT: Charlotte Flair Vs Mia Yim Championship Match Set for Next Week

✖

Tonight's NXT saw Mia Yim back in action in the ring, but it was what happened after her match that really got people talking. That was when Yim made her way outside the ring to an approaching Charlotte Flair, who recently became NXT Champion after defeating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Flair had issued a challenge to Mia Yim, who she credits with helping her early in her career. The two haven't had the chance to face each other since Yim came to NXT, but that's about to change, as Yim accepted Flair's challenge and will face the Queen next week.

Now, things started out quite complimentary from Flair, who gave Yim credit for being a good hand, though the comment that followed was a backhanded compliment if there's ever been one.

Flair said, "You've always been a good hand, and next week, I get to finally make you one too." As you might imagine, that didn't go over too well with Yim, and her reaction on social media later was pretty much perfect.

It looks like Yim will have her chance to shut Flair up close and personal next week on NXT, as the two will face each other for the NXT Championship, and we can't wait to see them lock horns.

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT: Crown#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE battles The #HBIC @MiaYim!

Crown @RealKeithLee defends the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle against @ArcherOfInfamy!

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor looks to show The Velveteen Dream why he's the greatest NXT Champion of all time, El Hijo del Fantasma's debut highlights continued Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament action and Tegan Nox joins forces with Shotzi Blackheart to battle Dakota Kai & Raquel González this Wednesday night on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

You can find the card below.

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

El Hijo del Fantasma vs Jack Gallagher

Cruiserweight Tournament: Kushida vs Tony Nese

Cruiserweight Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas

