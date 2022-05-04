NXT's Creed Brothers get the win Over WWE's Viking Raiders at Spring Breakin

✖

WWE NXT Spring Breakin has been full of surprises, and one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card was the battle between The Creed Brothers and SmackDown's Viking Raiders. Ivar and Erik came out ready to dominate, punishing Brutus and Julius right off the bat. They hit the Viking Experience on Julius early and went for the cover but he kicked out. Erik taunted him a bit and Julius was having a hard time getting to his feet but he would surprise Erik with an inside cradle, though Erik kicked out.

Brutus tagged in and knocked Ivar off the ring and started pummeling Erik, and then he picked up Erik and slammed him over like it was easy. Julius picked up Brutus after tagging in and slammed on against Erick, and then he went for the cover but Erik kicked out. Brutus tagged in and he flipped Julius over into Erick but he got his knees up.

Then Erick sent Brutus over the top rope and tagged Ivar in, and Ivar splashed onto Brutus on the floor. Brutus was then back in the ring and the Raiders were working him over but then he got the tag to Julius and he was on a mission, knocking Erick off the ring and slamming Ivar. Ivar managed to buy some space and tag in Erik, but Julius then slammed him down to the mat and tagged in Brutus. They lifted Erik and then brought him down hard on the mat, and Brutus went for the cover but Erik kicked out.

He hit a big knee to the back of Brutus' head and went for the cover but Brutus kicked out. Then Ivar hit a nasty suplex on Julius on the outside. Ivar went in and they went to flip Brutus but he landed on his feet and sent Erick out. Ivar got him up for a PowerBomb and went for a cover but Brutus kicked out. Ivar went up to and hit a big splash on Brutus and Erick covered him but he managed to somehow kick out.

Erik tagged in Ivar but Brutus head-butted Erick only to have Ivar catch him but Brutus tagged in Julius. Julius tried to move Ivar but he ended up taking the brunt of an attack from Ivar in the corner. Ivar went up top but Julius met him and then hit a suplex off the top rope He swung at Ivar but missed, and Ivar hit a roundhouse kick o him. He tagged in Erik and lifted Julius up and Ivar hit a Leg Drop, but Brutus broke up the cover attempt.

Julius had Erik and then Brutus took out Ivar, and Erick got Julius up but when the referee was looking away Roderick Strong came out of nowhere to hit a huge knee to Erik's face. Julius then got him into a cover and got the three count, giving the Creed Brothers the win. After the recap played the Creed Brothers were frustrated by Strong and they argued in the ring.