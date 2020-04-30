NXT's Drake Maverick Wins and Stays Alive in Cruiserweight Tournament

✖

Drake Maverick has been fighting for his very survival in WWE during the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, one that wouldn't even be possible without Jordan Devlin being stuck in the UK. Maverick isn't wasting that opportunity, however, and has made it clear he is going all out to win a spot. He, unfortunately, lost to Jake Atlas last week, and he hoped to avenge that loss tonight against Tony Nese. He got exactly what he wanted too, as after a hard-fought match Maverick was able to overtake Nese and seal the win.

Nese made no bones about not caring about Maverick's predicament and immediately started talking trash. He continued to talk down to Maverick throughout the match, even saying things like "are you going to cry? They love to watch you cry" as he pointed to the camera.

Things turned when Nese kept talking, and Maverick finally lost it and unleashed a series of punches on Nese, sending him down in the corner. He would let up a bit but then hit a missile dropkick on Nese, continuing his pushback.

"I'M NOT LEAVING, BECAUSE I LOVE THIS. I LIVE FOR THIS. I'M NOT LEAVING UNTIL I'M THE NXT #CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION!" - @WWEMaverick #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ek0UhVkGFg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 30, 2020

Nese was able to counter him at one point, hitting a brutal suplex into the corner. He then exposed his knee and went for an attack, but Maverick dodged it and almost had him pinned.

Maverick went for the final blow, heading to the top rope, but when he went for the diving elbow Nese rolled out of the way, and Maverick was clearly hurt. He wasn't out of it though, hitting Nese as he went for the top rope. Maverick then got up on the top rope and managed to flip Nese over into a slam right in the center of the mat. The impact knocked Nese out, clearing thew ay. forMaverick to get the pin and the win.

That puts him at 1 and 1, and he is very much still in this.

