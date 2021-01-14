NXT: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Night One Revealed

✖

Tonight's NXT featured the first three matches of the anticipated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and the first two teams to throw down in the tournament were The Grizzled Young Veterans and Ever-Rise. Both teams came out ready to go and looking to make a statement with their first win in the tournament, and what followed was a hard-hitting match that set a high bar for the matches to come. Both teams had their moments, but it was the Grizzled Young Veterans that would come away with the win, taking a look at the impressive trophy before they headed backstage.

Next up was the match between the debuting MSK and Swerve Scott and Jake Atlas, which featured some dazzling offense from both teams, but especially the newest addition to the black and gold brand. MSK, formerly known in Impact Wrestling as The Rascalz, debuted in a flurry of energy and high flying offense, and while Atlas and Scott were right there, Scott ended up falling to the duo's finisher, which was enough for the pin.

The final match of the night took place between the Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong and Adam Cole vs Breezango, and while the match was excellent, it's all the craziness surrounding it that probably caught the most attention. The two teams were pretty evenly matched, with Cole and Breeze at one point employing the same strategy of superkicks at the same time. Both teams got substantial offense in but then things swung when Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch came out. They attacked Kyle O'Reilly at ringside and attempted to injure his mending jaw but that was broken up by Finn Balor, who O'Reilly had helped earlier in the night.

Unfortunately, the numbers game was too much for Balor, and Dunne got a shot in right at O'Reilly's jaw, causing him to bleed. They then slammed Balor's injured arm into the post, and the distraction of it all caused Cole to get superkicked, though Fandango couldn't capitalize, and it was Cole who got the win and the final spot of the night.

