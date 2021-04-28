Finn Balor's NXT Return Date Revealed

✖

Finn Balor and Karrion Kross had a hell of a match at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, and though Balor fought like the Champion he is, he did end up falling to Kross by the end of the match. Since then he's not resurfaced on NXT, while Kross has popped up a few times, awaiting his next challenger. We now know when Balor will return to the black and gold brand, as last night's NXT announced he will return to NXT television next week. Balor's been having some downtime with his wife Veronica Rodriguez since the match, and it appears he's having a blast.

Balor posted some photos of the vacation to social media, and he's all smiles. He looks in much better spirits than when we saw him last, and he posted the photos as a reminder that he will be back better than ever.

Viva mexico!

Recharged, refreshed & refocused .

Next Tuesday, Finn is back pic.twitter.com/OJMmfyY8Fe — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 28, 2021

Balor posted the photos with the captions "Viva Mexico! Recharged, refreshed & refocused. Next Tuesday, Finn is back."

While Kross' next opponent has been teased with options like Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne, the chapter on Balor and Kross isn't completely closed just yet. We knew that Balor would at least have something to say about the match before moving onto another opponent, and after that last match, maybe we'll at least get one more in the form of a rematch before the two opponents go their separate ways.

As for what comes next, many are hoping that Balor will finally get to take on NXT UK Champion Walter, a match that was supposed to happen last year but got derailed due to the pandemic. They had even already teased it on television, but then travelling was a no-go and thus both stars ended up going different routes with their next storylines.

Now as things open up again, it could finally happen, and Walter just had a match of the year candidate with Tommaso Ciampa, so he's never been a bigger threat. We'll just have to wait and see.

