NXT’s Finn Balor Will Have First Return Match Next Week

Finn Balor made waves when he returned to the yellow and black brand of NXT, announcing that he was back full time and aiming for that NXT Championship Adam Cole so proudly holds. Since his return, we haven’t seen him much though, but that is all changing tonight, as Balor announced he had something to say. NXT returned from commercial break and showed a promo from Balor talking about losing his way and trying to find his heart again. He then said he traced his heart all the way back to NXT, and next week he will show fans what that looks like.

It appears Balor will return to full NXT action next week, though we aren’t sure yet who it will be against. He concluded the promo with the words “Next week, my future will be my past,” which might give us an idea of who he will face.

Of course, it could also be speaking metaphorically, as he sees NXT as his future and he, of course, reigned supreme over it before heading to Raw. Regardless of who he ends up facing, we find it hard to believe he won’t be in the Championship picture at some point, so Adam Cole might want to start looking over his shoulder because Balor is coming for the gold.

You can find the full card and the official description for tonight’s NXT below.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Teagan Nox Returns

Tommaso Ciampa made a shocking return during NXT’s live two-hour premiere on USA Network, confronting NXT Champion Adam Cole. However, Ciampa’s road to the NXT Title is taking a slight detour, as The Blackheart will compete for the first time in seven months when he battles Angel Garza. A backstage confrontation where Ciampa punched Garza led to NXT General Manager William Regal making this match. Will Ciampa show that he’s ready to go after “Goldie” once again, or will Garza ruin The Blackheart’s long-awaited return? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

NXT airs every Wednesday on USA Network